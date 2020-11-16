Whitmer receives push back from GOP legislature following new restrictions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Oct. 21, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is getting lots of incoming political flak as she orders segments of the economy rolled back and with new restrictions on in-person gatherings.

For three weeks, the governor is closing some businesses and stopping in-classroom-learning in high schools, while shutting down the high school football championship games.

The President’s top medical adviser tweeted, “the only way this stops is if people rise up.”

The governor says the comment took her breath away.

Meanwhile back home, a GOP lawmaker wants to impeach the governor for issuing those orders. The governor’s office says the governor does not have time for partisan politics.

The governor does have time to share some advice for the legislature now on break until early December.

“If they spent half as much time doing their jobs then they have been criticizing the way I’m doing mine, we’d be in a much stronger position. Unfortunately, they have not shown real seriousness here.”

6 News Tim Skubick asked for their plan. They don’t have one.

Tell that to Rep. Ben Fredericks and company who last month proposed that county governments be given more authority to make their own covid decisions and not the state. The governor would oppose that.

Meanwhile, the governor says during the next three weeks with these new restrictions she hopes to see the number of positive tests come down from the current 12% level.

“If we could see our positive tests down to 3% we would see hospitalizations all as well. so that is one of a number of measures that we are looking at.”

As she warned last night, bringing the numbers down depends on how Michigan citizens respond to the renewed efforts to bend the covid curve.