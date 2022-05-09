LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to the leaked Supreme Court draft that suggests the overruling of Roe V. Wade by penning a New York Times op-ed.

In the piece, she urges other governors to take action to protect abortion and not wait for congress.

Last month, Whitmer filed a lawsuit and used her executive authority to ask the Michigan Supreme Court to immediately resolve whether Michigan’s Constitution protects the right to abortion.

The article is titled “Op-ed: I’m a Pro-Choice Governor, and I’m Not Going to Sit on My Hands Waiting for Congress.”

