LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the war in Ukraine continues to shock the markets and send crude oil skyrocketing, Michigan lawmakers are doing what they can to keep prices down.

The Michigan House voted to pass a bill that would temporarily suspend the gas tax, but that doesn’t mean it’s a done deal just yet.

If this bill goes all the way through, it means the 27 cents per gallon gas tax would be effectively wiped for the rest of this fiscal year. That’s more than 6 months. But to get this done, there’s still a long way to go.

As far as the next steps, this can’t go in front of the senate for five days. That would set the target date for their vote as next Monday.

But as you may recall, on Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a letter calling on the federal government to pause the national gas tax, which is 18 cents per gallon.

Michigan Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth says the governor shouldn’t be asking the feds to fix the problem, when the state still has billions of dollars in federal assistance.

“In Michigan right now, people are struggling to afford gas, struggling to put food on the table,” Wentworth said. “The governor is calling out the federal government for suspending a gas tax, calling on them to do that, when we could do that right here in the state.”

But Whitmer says with that money, they have to look at the big picture..

“The proposal they’re talking about jeopardizes $4 billion from the federal government that we have to make investments with in schools, public safety, skills training and infrastructure and so that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense,” Whitmer said.

While the idea of getting relief at the pump sounds like a welcomed idea to many, there is at least one group of people who are hesitant, and that’s county road commissioners.

That’s because the gas tax pays for a huge portion of road work across the state.