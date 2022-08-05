LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet.

On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing.

She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican candidate who will be on the ballot in November.

“Reproductive rights are on this ballot. Workers’ rights are on this ballot. Voting rights are on this ballot. Civil rights are on this ballot. And so we gotta make sure that we win. We pull everyone across the finish line, so we can continue to deliver for the people in Michigan,” Whitmer told supporters.

Prior to Tuesday, Whitmer didn’t have a lot to say about the Republicans who were running to take her place.

But when 6 News asked the governor what she thought of the competition, she didn’t pull any punches.

“What do you know about Tudor Dixon?” we asked.

“I think the same as everyone. Not a whole lot,” Whitmer said. “You’ve got a cultural warrior and someone who is a problem solver, which is what I’ve always been. This is an extreme group that’s running and radicalized by the last presidency. No matter who comes out of that primary, we are going to have an election denier, someone who doesn’t believe in keeping kids safe in school and who doesn’t embrace keeping women’s protective rights.”