LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a slew of bills on Thursday that aim to support Michigan students and change procedures in certain law enforcement situations.

House Bill 4953 will help Michigan students learn about post-graduation opportunities.

“Every child in this state deserves a phenomenal public education and a path to a high-wage job,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I have made historic investments in our public schools without raising taxes to give every kid in every community an opportunity to pursue their potential. We will continue finding ways to put our kids on track to graduate and pursue postsecondary education, skills training, or good-paying jobs.”

HB 4953 will require the Michigan Department of Education to develop and provide public schools with materials on career pathways and distribute them to 8th-12th grade students.

House Bill 4953 is sponsored by Rep. David Martin, (R-Davidson,) and a copy can be found here.

Whitmer also signed HB 4631, 4632 and 4960.

HBs 4631 and 4632 will allow cash or property seized in a drug bust at certain airports to be subject to forfeiture if the cash or property seized exceeds $20,000 in value.

“This bill will help ensure that law enforcement and airport security officers have the tools to stop drug traffickers from coming into Michigan,” said Rep. Graham Filler, (R–DeWitt.) “My thanks to the governor for signing this important legislation that will improve public safety.”

House Bill 4631 was sponsored by Rep. Filler. House Bill 4632 was sponsored by Rep. Alex Garza, (D–Taylor,) and copies can be found here and here.

“Michigan is a safer place to live today thanks to Governor Whitmer signing my House Bill 4632,” said Rep. Garza. “Drug traffickers will now think twice before trying to profit off the lives of our residents. I am extremely happy this legislation has now become law.”

HB 4960 updates the requirements for towed vehicle information and how it is entered into the Law Enforcement Information Network system.

The bill requires a newly abandoned or stolen vehicle to be entered into the database within 24 hours of being impounded.

House Bill 4960 was sponsored by (Rep. Andrew Fink, R – Hillsdale,) and a copy can be found here.