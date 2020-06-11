Whitmer signs bills into law, one that allows for roadside drug testing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a May 28, 2020, briefing on coronavirus in Michigan and how the economic hit has affected the state budget. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Today, Governor Whitmer signed two Senate Bills and one House Bill into law, which cover tribunal tax appeal deadlines, delinquent tax bills and roadside drug testing.

The first Senate Bill, 718, amends the Michigan Vehicle Code to allow for roadside drug testing for controlled substances to establish a one-year pilot program of roadside drug testing in five counties to be selected by the Michigan State Police.

The Michigan State Police also received authorization to conduct a second one-year pilot program involving more counties at the conclusion of the original one-year pilot program. MSP subsequently expanded the pilot program to all 83 counties in the State. SB 718 was sponsored by Senator Peter MacGregor, R-Rockford.

The second Senate Bill, 350, amends the General Law Village Act to allow villages to determine when delinquent tax bills are forwarded to the county treasurer. SB 350 was sponsored by Senator Kim LaSata, R-Bainbridge Twp.

House Bill 5766 amends the Tax Tribunal Act to modify tax tribunal appeal deadlines. It is the first of three bills to reach the governor’s desk codifying Executive Order 2020-87. HB 5766 was sponsored by Representative Roger Hauck, R-Union Twp.