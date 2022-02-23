LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed three bills Wednesday that will lower prescription drug costs for Michiganders.

I am proud to sign this bipartisan legislation that helps us lower the cost of prescription drugs. For too long, unlicensed pharmacy benefit managers have been able to engage in practices that drive up costs for Michiganders whose lives and health depend on critical prescription drugs like insulin. This bill brings much-needed transparency to our healthcare system and is a testament to what we can do when we put Michiganders first. I am grateful for the work of my Prescription Drug Task Force for their recommendations and our legislative partners who joined with us to get this done.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The new bill requires pharmacy benefit managers to file transparency reports.

Additionally, the bill will do the following:

Helps make necessary medications affordable for Michigan families.

Prohibits PBMs from practicing “spread pricing”- otherwise known as driving up costs when reimbursing pharmacists for prescription drugs.

Barrs PBMs from making pharamacists sign “gag clauses”.

Holds DIFS responsible for regulating PBMs licenses.

Requires PBMs to file transparency reports with DIFS.

Whitmer says House Bill 4351 will prevent PBMs from doing the following:

Requiring a patient to pay a co-pay higher than the selling cost of the drug being given to a patient.

Excluding or discriminating against a pharmacy because the carrier doesn’t have a financial stake in the pharmacy.

Discriminating against 340B Program entities.

Makes PBMs and health insurance carriers third party administrators, requiring them to maintain a certificate of authority and follow TPA conduct requirements.

House Bill 4352 will allow pharmacists to provide the current selling price of a drug the pharmacy dispenses or comparative current selling prices of generic and brand name drugs it dispenses without being asked.

Additionally, the bill prohibits pharmacies or pharmacists from agreeing to a contract that:

Prohibits disclosure of drug prices and comparative selling prices of generic and brand name drugs,

Violates the provisions of HB 4351 relating to 340B entities and carrier prohibitions.

Prevents or interferes with a patient’s right to receive an eligible drug from a 340B entity.

In 2017, 32% of Michigan residents stopped taking their medication as prescribed due to the cost. This impactful new law will directly improve the affordability and access of prescriptions. It also adds much needed transparency into our healthcare system.” Rep. Julie Calley