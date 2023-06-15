LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Most people, especially most white people, don’t have to fear that someone is going to deny them a promotion, a job or an apartment because of the way they wear their hair.

But for people of other races and cultures, particularly in the Black community, some know their appearance might work against them.

But there’s a new law in Michigan to help fight that kind of discrimination.

The signage of the CROWN Act was big moment for the mid-Michigan lawmaker who lobbied for this legislation and an even bigger moment for all the people whose lives might now be a little easier.

The CROWN Act recognizes that any attempt to deny someone an opportunity based on their natural hair will be illegal now,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

There was a big turnout at Money Ball Sportswear as Governor Whitmer signed the CROWN Act into law.

“For far too long we know that hair-based discrimination has been used to deny equal opportunity for Black Americans, no more not here in Michigan,” said Whitmer.

The CROWN Act bans discrimination of natural hair texture and styles.

The sponsor of this bill, State Senator Sarah Anthony reminds people that this is just the beginning in furthering people of color’s rights.

“The CROWN Act has always been the floor but the ceiling is all the other places we want to create space and ensure that Black Americans, all Michiganders have a seat at the table,” said Anthony.

This is the third time Anthony has proposed this bill before finally making it to the governor’s desk.

Created in 2019 by the CROWN Coalition and Dove, CROWN is an acronym for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.

“If you live in a state that refuses to let you live your life and build a path to prosperity our message is simple come to Michigan,” said Whitmer.