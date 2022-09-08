LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive Thursday for Michigan to follow the Inflation Reduction Act “as effectively as possible.”

As a refresher, an executive directive is “issued by the Governor to establish basic internal policy or procedure for the executive branch of state government.”

Whitmer said she is focused on lowering the cost of doing businesses, and this directive will help with that.

Today, I am building on my actions to lower the cost of doing business in Michigan by signing an executive directive to ensure that our hardworking entrepreneurs and business owners have the information and resources they need to fully harness the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. The executive directive will mobilize state departments to assist businesses in reducing energy and supply chain costs by helping companies reduce emissions, retrofit facilities, and use clean energy to power operations. Additionally, the directive will build on my efforts to cut red tape and streamline government processes, helping businesses grow right here in Michigan even faster. These provisions to lower the cost of doing business are a great step forward and we will work hard to make sure Michiganders can see and feel the benefits of the inflation reduction act.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

According to the State of Michigan, executive directives “assure the faithful execution of law and supervise state departments.”

The directive, according to Whitmer, is to ensure Michigan can utilize the tax credits and opportunities allotted by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Inflation Reduction Act is a transformational opportunity for to lower the cost of doing business and grow Michigan’s economy. I am proud to stand alongside Governor Whitmer as we institute an across-government approach to help companies take full advantage of the IRA’s resources and savings. Governor Whitmer and I will continue our work to lower costs for Michiganders, grow our economy, and build prosperity in our communities.” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist

Whitmer’s directive has the following provisions in place: