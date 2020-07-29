Whitmer signs Executive Order amending fire code to allow larger instruction spaces

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-159 to allow Michigan’s colleges and universities to proceed with converting large spaces for instruction without approval or inspection.

“Our college students and educators have made tremendous sacrifices over the past four months to protect each other from the spread of COVID-19. When it comes to instruction in the fall, Michigan’s colleges and universities are working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for students and staff,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am committed to doing everything in my power to remove barriers for individuals, business and schools to fight COVID-19. This order will make it easier for our colleges and universities to educate Michigan’s college students in the most safe and efficient way by ensuring everyone can maintain safe physical distancing.”

Executive Order 2020-159 amends the Michigan Administrative Code during the State of Emergency to allow colleges and universities converting large spaces to provide socially distanced learning without inspection or approval from the Bureau of Fire Services.

Under the order, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) will issue further guidance governing temporary approval of the use of a space as an instructional facility.

To view Executive Order 2020-159, click the link below: