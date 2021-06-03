Whitmer signs expanded tasting room bill into legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Thursday, Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 49 into legislation, allowing on and off-premise tasting rooms as options for alcohol manufacturers and distillers across the state.

In a statement released by Governor Whitmer, she stated that

“Michigan is home to some of the best microbreweries and craft distillers in the country, and this bill make it easier for these businesses to create and operate tasting rooms,” said Whitmer, “I’m proud that this bipartisan bill will make it more convenient for Michiganders to sample fine spirits and delicious micro-brews, while also creating jobs and helping grow our small businesses and economy faster.”

In lieu of Senate Bill 49 being passed, Michigan Liquor Control Code will be amended to allow a person to hold both an on premises tasting room permit, as well as an off premises tasting room license at the same location.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Kim LaSata (R).

The act takes effect as of today, Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.