Whitmer signs fiscal year 2020 supplemental budget package

LANSING (WLNS):

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed every bill in the Fiscal Year 2020 supplemental budget package passed by the Michigan Legislature.

“This is a good deal for Michigan taxpayers that will provide essential funding for public health, public safety, and public education,” said Governor Whitmer.

The supplemental budget includes:

$45 million for the Department of Corrections (tether upgrades, operation of vocational villages)

$4.5 million for Department of Health and Human Services for lead and copper rule implementation

$15 million to EGLE (Environment Great Lakes and Energy) to fund the governor’s $120 million recommendation to clean up drinking water

Funding for literacy coaches

$33 million for DTMB (Department of Technology, Management and Budget) services to maintain the public safety communication system

The bills governor Whitmer signed today include Senate Bills 152 and 154 sponsored by Sen. Jim Stamas (SD-36), House Bill 5176 sponsored by Rep. Shane Hernandez (HD-83), House Bill 5177 sponsored by Rep. Greg VanWoerkom (HD-91), House Bills 4336 sponsored by Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, and House Bill 4574and Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids.