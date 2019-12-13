Whitmer signs legislation to ensure state uses taxes sold on Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon

LANSING (AP): Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to ensure that Michigan’s 6% sales and use taxes are collected on more items sold through websites such as Wayfair, Overstock and Amazon.

The laws could generate an additional $90 million in revenue per year, mostly for public schools.

The laws require “marketplace facilitators” such as eBay to remit sales and use taxes on behalf of independent sellers that work through their sites.

The Michigan Retailers Association says the laws are an “early Christmas present” and will bring in-state businesses closer to sales tax parity with out-of-state online companies.

