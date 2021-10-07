Whitmer signs senate bill to honor late MDOT worker

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bill 48 today, which renames a portion of I-94 in Benton Charter Township from the highway I-196 interchange to Napier Avenue exit as the “Kevin D. White Memorial Highway”.

White was a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) maintenance worker who died in October 2019, after being struck by tires that had fallen off a passing semi while clearing debris along I-94.

Memorializing Kevin is important for his family and the communities he served. But it also is a stark reminder the people working on our roads are someone’s parents, siblings, children and caregivers who want to go home after their workday like the rest of us.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Kevin is survived by his wife of 20 years, Yolanda, and their daughter, Taylor, and is remembered by family and friends as someone who was passionate about his community and served diligently.

White was a Benton Township Trustee from 2012-2015, later being appointed township supervisor in 2015 and elected supervisor in 2016.

Kevin enjoyed socializing and bringing joy through music, and he found particular happiness working on and driving cars and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Prior to working for MDOT in 2010, Kevin’s jobs included working at the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant, Bearing Technologies, and Bosch.

Kevin White was like a lot of people at MDOT and in the contracting industry working on our roads so we can make it safely and efficiently to work, school, the grocery store or a child’s soccer game. His tragic death is a reminder of the dangerous conditions road workers endure so we can get where we’re going on time.” MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba

A copy of Senate Bille 48 can be found here.