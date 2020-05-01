Whitmer soon to commemorated with her own bobblehead

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – You know you’ve reached a certain amount of fame (or notoriety) when you have your own bobblehead doll.

Soon Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can add that honor to her list of accomplishments.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling a Whitmer bobblehead.

The bobblehead is available now for presale with a July delivery.

The cost? $25 with $5 of every sale donated to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $185,000 through the sale of bobbleheads of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Brix and other governors.

The bobblehead of Governor Whitmer joins bobbleheads of California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.