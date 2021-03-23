Whitmer, Stabenow react to the mass shooting in Colorado

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The governor delivered remarks addressing Michiganders after the Michigan Attorney General, Michigan State Police, U.S. Department of Justice, and FBI announced state and federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill the governor. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow released statements today about the mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store on Monday that left 10 people dead.

Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the shooting. Police also identified the victims from the shooting at a press conference today.

Whitmer called for an end to gun violence in the United States and said that sending your thoughts and prayers is not enough.

Stabenow said her heart was hurt from the news.

Heartbroken over the news out of Boulder, Colorado. Thoughts alone are not enough — we must take action to end the gun violence crisis in our country. #EnoughIsEnough — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 23, 2021