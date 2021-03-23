Whitmer, Stabenow react to the mass shooting in Colorado

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Debbie Stabenow released statements today about the mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store on Monday that left 10 people dead.
Police have identified a 21-year-old man as the suspect in the shooting. Police also identified the victims from the shooting at a press conference today.
Whitmer called for an end to gun violence in the United States and said that sending your thoughts and prayers is not enough.
Stabenow said her heart was hurt from the news.
Heartbroken over the news out of Boulder, Colorado. Thoughts alone are not enough — we must take action to end the gun violence crisis in our country. #EnoughIsEnough— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 23, 2021
The news from Boulder makes my heart hurt. This nation cannot continue to look away while so many families and communities face this level of loss and grief.— Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) March 23, 2021