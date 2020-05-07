Whitmer: Stay Home-Stay Safe until May 28

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing May 1, 2020, on the state’s response to coronavirus. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-77 to extend Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order to May 28.

The governor’s order will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of her MI Safe Start Plan.

“This is good news for our state, our businesses, and our working families,” said Governor Whitmer. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward on our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy safely and responsibly. As we continue to phase in sectors of our economy, I will keep working around the clock to ensure our businesses adopt best practices to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. When we all keep doing our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, under Executive Order 2020-77, manufacturing facilities must adopt measures to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19.

That includes conducting a daily entry screening protocol for workers and everyone else entering the facility, including a questionnaire covering symptoms and exposure to people with possible COVID-19, together with a temperature screening as soon as no-touch thermometers can be obtained.

They must also create dedicated entry points at every facility, and suspend entry of all non-essential in-person visits, including tours.