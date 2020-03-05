Whitmer throws support behind Biden’s 2020 presidential bid

Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broke her silence and announced today that she is throwing her support behind former vice president Joe Biden’s 2020 bid for president.

Whitmer made her announcement today on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program.

Whitmer is doing more than just endorsing Biden. As she says in the tweet above, she will become one of four national co-chairs for Bidens’s campaign.

Michigan’s 2020 Primary election is set for next Tuesday.

