Whitmer throws support behind Biden’s 2020 presidential bid

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broke her silence and announced today that she is throwing her support behind former vice president Joe Biden’s 2020 bid for president.

Whitmer made her announcement today on MSNBC’s Morning Joe program.

.@GovWhitmer joins us to discuss why she’s endorsing Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/3KqHeUFdxI — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 5, 2020

We need a president who will show up and fight for Michiganders, and @JoeBiden has proven time and again that he has our back. I am proud to both endorse him and announce that I will be joining his campaign as a co-chair. pic.twitter.com/Vs5J4Ik09F — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) March 5, 2020

Whitmer is doing more than just endorsing Biden. As she says in the tweet above, she will become one of four national co-chairs for Bidens’s campaign.

Michigan’s 2020 Primary election is set for next Tuesday.

