TROY, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist are holding a press conference today to announce their new effort to expand child care in the state.

The two called their plan a “historic investment to expand access to child care for families throughout Michigan.”

The event starts at 10:45 a.m. and Whitmer will be joined by Congresswoman Haley Stevens and a handful of people from the community.

You can watch Whitmer speak at the top of this page.