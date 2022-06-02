LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to join Ford Motor Company and legislative leaders Thursday to announce an investment in Michigan’s automotive sector.

Afterward, the governor will deliver the keynote address at the Mackinac Policy Conference, where she plans to showcase investments being made into Michigan’s infrastructure, communities and schools.

The governor will be holding her press conference with Ford at 9:30 a.m. and will hold the Mackinac Policy Conference keynote address later in the afternoon in the theatre of the Grand Hotel.

Whitmer will be joined by a handful of major players from around the state, including Quentin Messer, Jr. CEO of MEDC, Steve Croley, the Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel for Ford, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, and House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski.