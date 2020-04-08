Whitmer to extend stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on March 23, 2020, to announce a stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. (Courtesy governor’s office)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will extend Michigan’s stay-at-home order on Thursday, April 9, according to WOOD-TV, our sister station.

Gov. Whitmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (EO 2020-21) on March 23, directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.

The order also directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar