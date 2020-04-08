Whitmer to extend stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000

IMAGINATION (WLNS) - Enjoy a Peppa Pig tea party, get creative by printing out The Loud House Coloring Pack, and test your SpongeBob knowledge with a tricky trivia game.

Nickelodeon is helping kids (and parents) stay active, connected, and entertained while staying home.

"I've gotten everything according to plan, but all that has changed," get creative with Lincoln, Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa, and Lily with four printable coloring pages.

Who can eat pineapple in their seat? Don't be a Krabby Patty, enjoy Spongebob Squarepants printable placemats for a fun way to decorate during your next meal.

A Peppa Pig tea party is a tea-riffic way to spend an afternoon play date. Check out all sorts of delicious dishes and tantalizing treats with recipes from your favorite shows.

What is the source of your biggest super power? Your brain! Uncover your superpowers with the Danger Force Word Search.

Parents, are you worried about your kid's upcoming birthday? Sign up for a FREE birthday phone call from characters like Dora, Paw Patrol, Bubble Guppies, or Peter Rabbit.

Stay healthy, be safe and as the Paw Patrol would say, "no job is too big, no pup is too small!"