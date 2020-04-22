Whitmer to extend stay-home order; state furloughs workers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus on April 22, 2020, in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she likely will extend her stay-at-home order beyond April 30 even if she relaxes restrictions to reopen parts of the economy.

Whitmer said Wednesday that she hopes to talk more later this week about loosening the rules.

Her administration notified state employees of temporary layoffs necessitated by a drop in tax revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state will furlough 2,900, or about 6%, of its roughly 48,000 workers for two weeks to save about $5 million.