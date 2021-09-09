Whitmer talks about in-person learning at Wyoming Public Schools

WYOMING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was present today at Wyoming Public Schools in Kent County, discussing the transition back to in-person learning with students and educators.

In July, Whitmer signed the School Aid budget, altering the minimum and maximum foundation allowance to $8,700 per pupil.

Courtesy: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

It has been an incredibly difficult year and a half for so many Michiganders, but especially for our students and educators, who have had to adjust quickly to constantly changing circumstances. I’m inspired by how school districts across our state have stepped up to put students first, and I will continue working hard to get them the resources they need to thrive. Our classrooms and communities show so much promise for what’s ahead as they return to in-person learning safely. I will be there every step of the way to support teachers, students and parents as we return to in-person learning and tackle ongoing mental health challenges.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will be meeting with school districts across the state, to hear how students can best be supported.

Courtesy: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Whitmer created the Student Recovery Advisory Council of Michigan in Feb. 2021. According to a release from Whitmer, Council has released a Blueprint that districts can use to create their own comprehensive student recovery plans. MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery also provides specific recommendations for state-level policymakers to accelerate student recovery now and lay the foundation for significant systems change in the future.

“As a District, the physical, social, and emotional health and safety of our students, staff, and families is of the utmost importance,” said Craig Hoekstra, superintendent of Wyoming Public Schools. “Our families have faced many difficulties due to the pandemic. From the passing of loved ones to job loss to food insecurity, our District has worked tirelessly to put resources and supports in place to assist in alleviating some of the stresses our families have faced during these challenging times. We appreciate Governor Whitmer taking the time out of her busy schedule to hear our story and ensure we continue to receive the resources we need to take care of each other.”

“Each and every day our educators are working to meet the needs of students,” said Ron Koehler, superintendent of Kent ISD. “We greatly appreciate the Governor and the legislature coming together to provide a historic investment in our schools. These resources will go a long way in meeting the needs of our students and keeping them in the classroom.”