Whitmer updates COVID-19 in Michigan, speaks out about protesters

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today gave an update on COVID-19 in Michigan and responded to the protest at the Capitol.
The governor spoke about the latest numbers, recently signed executive orders and couldn’t ignore the hundreds, if not thousands, of protestors outside.
Governor Whitmer said she understands people’s frustration with the orders, and she’s frustrated herself, but wasn’t happy with how some protestors weren’t social distancing or wearing a mask.
The governor added that she’s fine with protestors but says with this many people in one place, not following guidelines, it’s doing more harm in the spread of the virus.