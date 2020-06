Gov. Whitmer announced COVID-19 state totals today at a live conference updating the public on the state of the pandemic in Michigan.

Today’s COVID-19 numbers are: 58,241 cases and 5,595 deaths.

Those numbers are up 206 cases and 25 deaths from yesterday. The numbers can be found online at: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html