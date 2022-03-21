LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed legislation that would have required county clerks to keep processing concealed pistol licenses during state-declared or locally declared emergencies.

Republican lawmakers passed the bill after receiving complaints that clerks refused or delayed issuing or renewing permits when the pandemic struck.

In a letter to legislators Friday, the Democratic governor said the measure would have mandated that clerks issue licenses without regard to the scope or gravity of the emergency or whether in-person services would jeopardize clerks.

Republican Sen. Lana Theis called the veto disappointing for gun owners and said Second Amendment rights can’t be infringed.