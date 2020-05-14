Why not distance? Why bring a weapon? Here’s what protesters had to say

Many who attended the protest stood in close quarters, less than the 6 feet from others like Health Officials advise, many also came armed.



Most of today’s protesters were not wearing a face mask and many were ignoring social distancing guidelines.



Some even called the pandemic a hoax.



“I don’t know if the mask work honestly. We’ve been told for 3 months they didn’t work and now this month were being told they do work.” Said Sam Hansma, Protestor.



Many protesters today –said they aren’t scared of being in large gatherings.



“The coronavirus is not going away. I don’t know what were waiting for, we have the flu vaccine..does that flu go away? no. so what are we waiting for?” Said Sam Hansma, Protestor.



“Its based on politics and scare tactics and we’ve had enough of it”



Some protesters didn’t come empty handed.



“I brought a muzzleloader, which is a old south firearm. Just to say that you’re not going to take away my rights. You’re not going to impose my will on me against my rights.” Said Ryan Petryk.



They said, carrying a gun while protesting, sends a bigger message.



“My main point here is to be cool calm and collective with my firearm to let you know 90 percent of us firearm owners are responsible.”Said Ryan Petryk.

“This isn’t the America I was taught about in school. Where the Government can take over every company. Telling them what they can and cant do.I want the America I was taught about in school.”

“Do you plan on using your gun to defending yourself from anyone with your gun? God i hope I never have to.”