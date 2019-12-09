WICKED tickets to go on sale Friday Dec. 13

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) —

WICKED is returning to East Lansing’s Wharton Center Cobb Great Hall this spring.

The performances are scheduled Wednesday April 1 through Sunday April 19, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 13, 2019 at 10 a.m.

The Broadway play is a precursor to the Wizard of Oz, providing a backstory to what happened in the Land of Oz.

The story line tells the tale of how the witches of the east and west form an unlikely friendship until society labels one as good and the other as wicked.

The New York Times calls Wicked “the defining musical of the decade” with hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good.”

WICKED has gained worldwide success and popularity with performances in more than 100 cities and 16 countries from the U.S. to The Philippines to Brazil, China and many others.

The musical has made nearly $5 billion in global sales and been seen by more than 60 million people worldwide.

WICKED is based on a novel by Gregory Maguire with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman.

The production is made by Tony Award winners Joe Montello and Wayne Cilento.