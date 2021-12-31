Widespread snowfall expected for first day of 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Less than 24 hours into the new year, a dynamic winter system is expected to sweep across the Great Lakes, producing several inches of snowfall and making travel difficult across mid-Michigan.

Active weather alerts across the plains and Midwest as of early Friday afternoon.

Multiple winter weather alerts are in effect across the Plains and Midwest. The stripe of blue and pink counties shows where the snow is forecasted to be heaviest.

Just north of the storm, potentially life-threatening wind chills will be settling into the northern plains.

Model-simulated radar for Saturday evening.

The first half of Saturday will be quiet for much of the area. Any travel before early afternoon should be relatively easy-going, besides some possible fog to start the day.

After noon, snow will begin to overspread the area from southwest to northeast.

Snowfall is expected to be steadiest from early evening through very early Sunday morning making any travel plans challenging.

Luckily, the snow should taper off on Sunday morning, possibly giving us a peek of sunshine by the afternoon.

Current snowfall accumulation forecast for Mid-Michigan Saturday night into Sunday.

There still remains some disparities in the weather models, but at this point, a general 3 to 6-inch snowfall looks likely for almost all of mid-Michigan.

Areas along the I-94 corridor, including the Jackson and Battle Creek areas, have the potential to see a bit more snow, but that is still uncertain.

An early look at wind chill values for early Sunday morning.

On the backside of this storm, temperatures will take a tumble for the second half of the weekend.

Leftover snowfall on roadways will likely ice over, especially in rural areas. Wind chills on both Sunday and Monday morning will likely be in the single digits, marking a frigid start to the first full week of 2022.