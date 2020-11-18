Wild chase through Michigan hotel ends with 2 behind bars, man dangling into hotel pool

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WLNS) –The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old woman from Shelby Township and also took a a 22-year-old man from Saginaw into custody following a wild chase through the attic of the Days Inn on Pickard Rd.

Deputies were called to the Inn this morning to check in on suspect who had multiple felonies and was wanted in connection to several car thefts in Clare County.

The Isabella County Sheriffs Office got a warrant to enter the hotel room to arrest the man.

When the deputies showed up and knocked on the door, they could hear the two people inside building a barricade.

The two suspects then broke through the drywall to the next room, and entered a room between the ceiling and another sub-level of the ceiling, eventually getting to the hotel attic.

The Isabella County Emergency Support team then started to search the attic.

A negotiator was on-scene but was unsuccessful.

Upon futher investigation, they found that a women had gotten tangled up in the piping system of the attic. She eventually got down and was placed under arrest for felony destruction of property and possession of methamphetamine.

The man continued to move through the attic for the next couple of hours as the E.S. team chased him. Eventually, they were able to maneuver the man to the area over the hotel pool. He then fell through the ceiling and was hanging onto the ceiling frames before falling into the pool and being taken into custody.

The hotel is suspected to have several thousands of dollars in damage.