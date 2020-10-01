Wildfire threatening to destroy entire town

CALISTOGA, California (WLNS) — October is now Fire Prevention Month here in Michigan, according to a declaration by Gov. Whitmer.

She hopes it will help increase awareness and save lives.

It’s also National Fire Prevention Week and officials said families should be practicing home fire drills twice a year once at night and once during the day.

A few other reminders, your home should be clearly marked so emergency crews can find it.

Children should know how to escape their burning home on their own and understand that once you get outside never go back in.