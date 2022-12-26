LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — National speculation about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer running for President is ongoing.

But Whitmer recently shared that at some point in the future, she might run– but not now.

On the national stage, the governor has never revealed that last November in her executive office she said she does not plan on running for President in 2024.

The governor said that if President Joe Biden asked her to run for vice president, she would have said yes.

If Biden does not run for reelection, she won’t run for the top job in 2024, but it might happen sometime after that.

