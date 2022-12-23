LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As Michigan and the rest of the nation battle a winter storm just days before Christmas, the question remains:

Will packages be delivered before the 25th?

Despite the weather, USPS says crews are still working to deliver mail and packages. Or at least trying to.

In a statement, USPS says “Our letter carriers will make every effort to deliver their routes if they feel it is safe to do so. Their personal safety comes first. We are keeping a close eye on the situation and will continue to do so as the winter storm continues.”

The postal service is also asking customers to help mail carriers deliver mail safely by maintaining a clear path to mailboxes.

Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks steps and porches are clear of snow and ice.

Amazon wants shoppers to know that due to the recent severe weather, some customer orders might be delayed, and its delivery workers’ safety comes first.