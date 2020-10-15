Will there be guns at the voting booth?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you bring a gun to the voting booth?

It is a question being asked in an open-carry state and tonight we tried to get some answers.

Here in Michigan, laws prohibit things like soliciting vote or displaying the names of those you are voting for within 100 feet of a polling entrance.

However, there are no specific laws when it comes to guns.

Many Second Amendment advocates believe they are able to open carry at the polls on Election Day.

But it’s not that clear cut.

Especially if the precinct is a school or church.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said cities and townships can decide on certain security measures, and she said clerks are ready.

“The polling locations are sacred ground. This is where people are exercising their right to vote. So, I will not permit any misbehavior or any voter intimidation in Ingham County. I have been in contact with local law enforcement that if there are any issues- they are prepared. I don’t expect any issues, but you know with elections you never know what is going to happen until election day.”

6 News reached out to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, who said he could not comment on exactly what will take place Election Day. But he plans to address the concerns as the Election gets closer.