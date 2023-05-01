WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Mason Docks was celebrating a Division 2 state championship win the last time he played an official basketball game in the state of Michigan.

Docks led Williamston with 27 points in the title win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central and helped give the Hornets their first boys basketball state championship since 1940.

Before his senior year at Williamston, Docks committed to play basketball at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Now, after his true freshman season at UMBC he’s returning to his home state by transferring to Grand Valley State University.

In his first and only season with UMBC, Docks averaged 10.5 minutes per game in 27 games played. He scored a career-high 11 points against Coppin State on Nov. 30.

While Docks received offers to continue playing at the Division 1 level, a big priority for him was to play back in Michigan. It’s why GVSU felt like the best fit for him, on top of his familiarity with the Lakers’ coaching staff.

“The assistant (coach) knows my brother and the head coach (Cornell Mann) recruited my brother. So, they kind of knew who I was,” Docks said in a Zoom call with 6 Sports. “I reached out and they were definitely interested.”

“Grand Valley is just a good program and I felt it’d be a good fit for me. I’m just really excited about it, and excited about next year and what I can do to help the team.,” Docks added.

Once Docks wraps up the semester at UMBC and heads back to Michigan, he already has plans to give back to the community.

During the week of June 26, he’ll be running a four-day basketball camp at Chippewa Middle School in Okemos. Docks said he’s still working on the final details but plans on having players from the Michigan State men’s basketball team show up.