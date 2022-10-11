MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — The preliminary examination for Christopher Palazzolo was postponed Tuesday until Nov. 15.

The hearing was meant to dispute charges against him regarding the suspicious death of his wife last year.

He is currently in jail for charges of torture and domestic violence, but more charges might be on the way.

The judge said this additional time would allow Palazzolo’s attorney the chance to be properly prepared to defend his charges.

The defense also requested a hearing to get unredacted copies of the police reports and that will take place on Oct. 27.