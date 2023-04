WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday at Williamston High School, two Hornets put pen to paper and made their dreams of playing college football come true.

Linebacker Joey Mahaney signed his National Letter of Intent to Hope College and Will Geiger made it official with Kalamazoo College.

With these decisions, the two will now go from high school teammates to college rivals. For full coverage of their signings, check out the videos in this article!