An example of a shadow cast screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Sun Theater in Williamston is bringing back a classic midnight movie tradition on Saturday – “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with a live shadow cast.

What’s a shadow cast?

A shadow cast is when actual people gather onstage in front of the projection and reenact and spoof what’s happening during the movie.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” shadow cast also gets the audience involved, as random objects are handed out for people to later throw at the screen – or at each other, but all in good fun – when prompted by a particular scene, song, or line of dialogue from the movie.

When “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” originally debuted in theaters in 1975, it was met with mixed reviews and middling box office numbers.

The film developed a devoted fanbase and the growing reputation of shadow cast screening hijinks eventually elevated it to cult-hit status.

Sun Theater’s Saturday showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will include props such as newspaper, toast, glow sticks, cards, paper plates and rubber gloves.