LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Wednesday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Willow and Roosevelt in Lansing.

According to the 6 News team on the scene, at least a motorcycle and a car were involved.

It’s not clear if anyone was seriously hurt, or what may have caused the crash.

Drivers should avoid the area, as it is closed until further notice.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.