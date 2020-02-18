Win a free entry to the Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll

The Izzo Legacy 5K Run/Walk/Roll is set for Saturday, April 18 and 6 News wants you to be a part of the fun.

You could win a free race registration!

What do you have to do to get this freebie?

Just click here and enter your information.

If you’re one of the 25 people selected you’ll be notified March 13th.

Even if you don’t get selected, be sure to register for this great event.

Be at the Breslin Center April 18 with Tom and Lupe Izzo, the Spartan basketball team, your friends from 6 News and lots of other surprise guests.

We’ll see you there?