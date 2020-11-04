Windows in counting room at Detroit TCF Center being covered

DETROIT (WLNS) — Windows in the counting room are being covered at the TCF Center in Detroit following banging on the windows from people, WOOD TV-8 reports.

Election officials report the room is at capacity.

Windows into the counting room now being covered. Following banging on the windows from people. Election officials saying the room is at capacity. @WOODTV #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/Nyd72NlGBJ — Heather Walker (@_HeatherWalker) November 4, 2020

Earlier today, Trump filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting the ballots and another in Pennsylvania. He has also asked for Wisconsin to recount votes, as in 2016 when the re-count gave him a mere 131 additional votes.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” the Trump campaign said.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

After a statement issued by President Trump's 2020 campaign manager hinting at the possibility of a lawsuit being filed in Michigan challenging the state's ballot-counting process, Attorney General Dana Nessel's Press Secretary Ryan Jarvi issued the following response: pic.twitter.com/qPANSEGynn — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (@MIAttyGen) November 4, 2020

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s press secretary, Ryan Jarvi said the Court of Claims has not informed the attorney general’s department of the receipt of the lawsuit, but assured people “Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted,”