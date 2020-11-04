Windows in counting room at Detroit TCF Center being covered

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT (WLNS) — Windows in the counting room are being covered at the TCF Center in Detroit following banging on the windows from people, WOOD TV-8 reports.

Election officials report the room is at capacity.

Earlier today, Trump filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting the ballots and another in Pennsylvania. He has also asked for Wisconsin to recount votes, as in 2016 when the re-count gave him a mere 131 additional votes.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be,” the Trump campaign said.

“President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s press secretary, Ryan Jarvi said the Court of Claims has not informed the attorney general’s department of the receipt of the lawsuit, but assured people “Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted,”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar