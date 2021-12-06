Windy, snowy & chilly Monday in store for Mid-Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Gusty winds, lake effect snow showers, and dropping temperatures will combine to make for a less than ideal day of weather here in Mid-Michigan on Monday.

Active weather alerts across Lower Michigan. The blue signifies a Winter Weather Advisory, which runs until 10 PM Monday night, and the brown signifies a Wind Advisory, which runs until 4 PM / 7 PM Monday evening.

There are several weather alerts in effect for the area. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the western half of our viewing area; this includes Clinton, Gratiot, Ingham, and Jackson counties westward. The Advisory runs until 10 PM Monday evening, and is for the combination of lake effect snow showers and wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour. Elsewhere in the viewing area, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 4 PM / 7 PM Monday evening, and is for wind gusts of similar strength.

Simulated radar for 11:00 AM this morning, showing scattered lake effect snow showers.

As the low pressure system that delivered rain to most of the area Sunday pulls off to the east, wrap-around cold air will funnel into the Great Lakes. This will help to fire up the lake effect snow machine, beginning Monday morning and lasting through the day. It’s important to note that this will not be a significant snowfall for Mid Michigan, with overall totals generally under 2 inches, with the highest amounts west of Lansing. Some locations won’t see much more than a trace. However, combined with those gusty winds, near-whiteout conditions will be possible for any areas that experience a heavy snow shower. As a result, travel will occasionally be hazardous throughout the day.

Forecasted snowfall amounts for Monday. The highest accumulations will be west of Lansing, with 1-3 inches closer to Grand Rapids. As is typical with lake effect snow, totals will vary, with some areas likely not seeing more than a few showers.

The aspect of this forecast that will impact everyone in Mid-Michigan will be the gusty winds. Speeds will increase Monday morning and last through most of the day. At its peak in the afternoon, widespread wind gusts will reach 40 to 50 miles per hour. Scattered power outages are likely. For any areas that experience an intense lake effect snow shower, near whiteout conditions will be possible.

Forecasted winds for this afternoon, showing widespread gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Considering all of these factors, Monday is not looking like the best day to be outside. Be prepared for occasionally tricky travel conditions, potential power outages, and loose items in the yard being blown around. Keep up with the latest StormTracker 6 forecast as the team continues to track conditions through the day.