Winner of $200K+ Michigan Lottery ticket must claim prize by Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Lottery is encouraging people to check their tickets to see if they’re the winner of $201,144 from the Fantasy 5 Jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold on Sept. 2, 2020, just shy of a year, at the Superior Market located at 5700 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor.

The ticket is valid for a year after the drawing, and must be claimed at the lottery headquarters in Lansing by 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

The winning numbers are 06-25-27-28-38.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237.