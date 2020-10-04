Winter is coming: 20,000 tons of salt arrives in Upper Peninsula

Hancock, Mich. – Winter is just around the corner and that means snow.

On Friday, a freighter dropped off 20,000 tons of salt in Hancock, this is the first of two deliveries.

According to The Daily Mining Gazette, the salt will be used in five western Upper Peninsula counties.

David Mattila of Mattila Rock and Dock says

salt is bought by the state, dropped at the dock, and then delivered by truck.

“We go all the way to Ironwood, Marinesco, Covington,” Mattila said. “This year we’re also going to Republic and Ishpeming.”

The salt is mined in Goderich, Ontario, Canada. The ship, the Algomah Mariner, first stopped in Sault Ste. Marie before crossing Lake Superior to Hancock.

