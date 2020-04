GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said social distancing measures seem to be starting to work to "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus in Michigan and promised that her agency is looking at ways to make sure our economy gets back on track when it's safe to do so.

"It became clear to me this weekend that there are a lot of people who, understandably, are really worried about whether or not we're ever going to get past this moment — and we are. I know that there's the worry that maybe it's three weeks, and then another three weeks and another three weeks, and this will go on and on," Whitmer said at a Monday afternoon press conference in Lansing. "We will get past this. We will get through this. This is not a permanent moment.