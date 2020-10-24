Winter sports to begin on-time, MHSAA says

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association said winter sports will be allowed to ebgin on time next month.

However, like with most sports, there will be sme restrictions.

Face masks will be required during competitions, practice and games for all student athletes involved in basketball, competitive cheer, ice hockey and wrestling.

Face masks will not be required for bowling, gymnastics, skiing or swimming. The only exception will be when competitors are on the sidelines.