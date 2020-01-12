Winter storm brings fewer power outages than expected

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Power companies are breathing a sigh of relief after Saturday’s ice and snow.

“Like a lot of folks we were watching the weather going into this weekend,” says Brian Wheeler of Consumers Energy. “And on the whole, the outcome wasn’t as bad as some of what we expected.”

While thousands of Michiganders did lose power on Saturday–especially in the northern and western parts of the state– only a few hundred Consumers Energy customers lost power in mid-Michigan.

More than 1000 Board of Water and Light customers lost power because of damage to power lines. But for both companies, the numbers are far lower than they expected.

“When you have a massive storm,” Wheeler says, “if you have winds that are above 50 or more miles per hour, you can still see trees and limbs blow a great distance and take out power. But anything we can do that helps keep those branches away from power lines does help us for times like this.”

And even though the worst is over for now, he says weather like this is a good reminder for people to stay prepared for loss of power.

“If you didn’t lose power this weekend, you should take those steps to be prepared for the next storm because we know it’s Michigan in winter and there will be more bad weather.”