LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State health officials say the winter storms from earlier this week will now have an impact on its vaccination roll-out.

Vaccine shipments into Michigan are now being delayed.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says, “Unfortunately, distribution of the vaccine in this circumstance is simply out of our control.”

With an already smaller vaccine supply than expected for this week — officials say, the ripple effect of this newest delay means more patients needing to reschedule appointments.