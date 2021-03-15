Winter Weather Alert: Icy conditions moving in Monday night

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— If you thought Winter was over, think again, a system moving in tonight will bring snow and freezing drizzle to the area Monday night into Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tonight at 8 P.M. through 10 A.M. Tuesday Morning.

According to 6 News Chief Meteorologist David Young, motorists can expect some slippery travel from roughly 9 P.M. until probably 9 A.M. Tuesday morning. Conditions will improve later in the day.

TIMELINE

This Evening – A wintry mix overspreads the area. Some bridges and overpasses may become slippery.

Tonight – The threat for a few snow showers and some freezing drizzle will be possible. Watch out for slippery travel through the night.

Tuesday Morning – Some snow showers or freezing drizzle will be possible through 8 am.

According to the Storm Tracker 6 Roadcast, conditions will be icy Monday evening, and Tuesday morning, but good starting Tuesday afternoon.

This post will be updated as the weather moves into our area. You can also get updates by checking out WLNS David Young, WLNS Diane Phillips, and WLNS Jim Geyer on Facebook.