GRAYLING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Ten firefighters from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Sunday joined the forces battling the Wilderness Trail Fire, southeast of Grayling.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, the fire is about 90% contained, according to the Michigan DNR.

The fire covered about 2,400 acres.

“We’re grateful for the help from our neighbors in Wisconsin as well as the support from federal, state and local fire departments, emergency management officials and law enforcement personnel,” said Mike Janisse, head of Michigan’s DNR Incident Management Team that is leading the response to the fire.

The Wisconsin firefighters brought three Type 4 engines with tractor plow dozers, as well as two Type 6 engines to help fight the fire, according to the Michigan DNR.

The Great Lakes Forest Fire Compact agreement, between Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ontario and Manitoba, has made available the interstate firefighting resources.

It is estimated so far that the fire threatened 35 homes, 23 campers, three boats and 58 outbuildings.

Three of the outbuildings have been lost in the fire.

The fire began at about 1 p.m. Saturday. It has burned through jack pines, mixed pine and oak forest land.

People are asked to stay away from the area of the fire while crews are working to contain it.

The DNR is sharing updates about the fire on its Twitter page.